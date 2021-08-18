A missing work-release inmate from Limestone County was taken into custody Tuesday night after a high-speed pursuit in Lauderdale County, according to a release from Florence Police Department.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Vulcan Plastics in Athens notified LCSO around 8:49 a.m. Tuesday that 35-year-old Joel Dwight Gooch had left the property 20 minutes earlier on a black Kawasaki motorcycle belonging to another employee.
According to Florence police, officers on patrol observed a motorcycle fitting the description traveling west on Florence Boulevard around 9 p.m.
“When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled west on Florence Boulevard,” FPD said in a release. “Speeds in the pursuit exceeded 100 mph.”
The driver failed to make a curve, left the road, struck a stone wall and was ejected, according to FPD. Officers administered medical aid until paramedics arrived on scene, FPD reported. Gooch was then transported to Huntsville Hospital by air ambulance. Officials reported he had multiple injuries from the crash.
According to LCSO, Gooch is serving a sentence for failure to pay child support.
