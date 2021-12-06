A work release inmate that went missing last week has been taken back into custody along with an accomplice.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, Dec. 2, the agency was notified that work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin escaped from her worksite after being picked up by a white male in a white Ford Ranger.
“Limestone County corrections officers, deputies and investigators began working together to develop leads to locate Gatlin and the individual who picked her up from the worksite,” LCSO said in a release. “During the investigation, it was discovered that Michael Scott Kennedy was a possible suspect. Leads were followed up from Cullman to Pulaski, Tennessee, and over to Fayetteville, Tennessee.”
According to LCSO, Chief Investigator Caleb Durden spotted the Ford Ranger in Ardmore and was able to stop the vehicle at Seventh Avenue and Mooresville Road. The driver was identified as Kennedy
“Kennedy was found to have an active warrant out of Cullman County,” LCSO said. “During the search of the vehicle, Durden and other investigators found Kennedy to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded pistol. Additionally, during an inventory of the vehicle, investigators located an address on a sheet of paper, indicating the location of Gatlin.”
Deputies then responded to the address and had a brief stand-off before Gatlin was taken back into custody.
“Upon being transported to jail, corrections officers located methamphetamine and an unknown substance after a thorough search of Gatlin,” LCSO said.
According to LCSO, Gatlin, 35, of Elkmont, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband. In addition to the drug charges, Gatlin will also face a charge of escape in the second degree. Gatlin is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
Kennedy, 51, of Elkmont, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to LCSO, Kennedy will also face a charge of facilitating escape in the second degree. Kennedy is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
“I would like to commend the swift and thorough work of my department with this capture,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. “I would also like to thank City of Athens Police Department, Ardmore Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Giles County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding assistance in this case. We continue to be extremely thankful for the assistance from our many law enforcement partners across the region.”
