ShowerUp will again be providing warm showers, hygiene kits and more to those in need in Athens. This time, there will also be the opportunity for homeless individuals to obtain a free flu shot.
The mobile shower units will be available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot next to Limestone County Churches Involved at 201 N. Jefferson St. Guests will have their own private shower room, complete with hot water, towels, washcloths, soap and shampoo. Volunteers have also once again stepped up to cut hair during the event.
Volunteer and coordinator Anne Carter said this week's event is particularly special because homeless individuals who may not otherwise have the funds or insurance coverage needed to get vaccinated against the flu will be able to get a free flu shot, courtesy of Creekside Pharmacy.
That's not all being offered Saturday, either. Carter said there will be a coffee and donut station available to participants, a set of clean undergarments, food bags to take with them and sack lunches.
She hopes this won't be the last time ShowerUp is made available to Athens' homeless community, as there is "a definite need" for these kinds of services.
"We hope to make it something that other organizations will want to continue," she said.
This week's event is part of Missions 144, a series of community-oriented service projects going on throughout Limestone County. The campaign started Monday and will continue through Saturday, featuring everything from landscaping and wheelchair ramp builds to pressure-washing projects and building beds for children.
There's even food and item collections set for this week. Stuff-a-Truck will be collecting items for LCCI 8 a.m. until noon Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the corner of Bryan and Marion streets in Athens, and Carter said additional items can be donated at the Jefferson Street entrance of First United Methodist Church for distribution at the ShowerUp event.
The items being requested by each drive are listed below.
Stuff-a-Truck
• Pancake mix and syrup
• Canned fruit and vegetables
• Tuna helper and canned tuna
• Rice
• Spaghetti
• Box of potatoes
• Dried beans
• Cereal
• Jelly
• Boxed macaroni and cheese
• Toilet paper
• Canned stew, soup, chili or ravioli
• Sugar
• Tea
• Flour
• Cooking oil
• Cornmeal
• Stove-top stuffing mix
Stuff-a-Truck is also requesting items that might be used for the holidays, such as canned sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, cake mix and frosting, small stocking gifts for children, canned pumpkin, canned ham, gravy mix, hot chocolate mix and other staples.
ShowerUp
• Small flashlights
• Hand warmers
• All-weather gloves (sizes large and XL preferred)
• AA and AAA batteries
• Toboggans
• Towels and washcloths
• Sleeping bags
• Backpacks
• Thermal tops
• Sweatpants and hoodies
• Wet wipes
• Sterno cooking fuel
• Small, camping-size propane tanks
• Heavy-duty garbage bags
• Ziplock bags (quart and gallon sizes preferred)
Gently used backpacks, sleeping bags, towels and washcloths will be accepted.
