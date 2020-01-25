A Missouri man accused of physically abusing his son has been arrested on a charge of child abuse after a Limestone County grand jury recently indicted him, records show.
George Carroll Farmer II, 44, of 2707 Songbird Road, Powell, was arrested Thursday on a charge of second-degree assault-aggravated child abuse, according to Limestone County Jail records.
On Dec. 16, 2018, Limestone County sheriff's officials responded to a call about possible child abuse involving a boy at a flea market in Madison, said Limestone County Sheriff's Investigator Kristin King. Authorities found bruising on the boy, who was under age 15 at the time of the report, and determined the alleged abuse had occurred in Limestone County, she said.
Limestone County Investigator Caleb Durden, who was assigned the case, arrested Farmer on a charge of third-degree domestic violence-assault, King said. The case was based in part on an interview with the two children in the home — the alleged victim and his older sister. King oversaw that interview and picked up the case. During her investigation, the boy disclosed ongoing abuse at the hands of Farmer, so she made a case for child abuse.
The Limestone District Attorney's Office recently presented the case to a grand jury, which found adequate evidence to indict Farmer on the aggravated child abuse charge, according to Limestone County Circuit Court records.
Deputy Mike Bloodworth arrested Farmer on a warrant stemming from the indictment, jail records show.
Farmer remained jailed Friday afternoon with bail set at $50,000, records show.
