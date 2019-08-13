A motorist who pulled into a parking lot to turn around ended up having a window shattered by gunfire.
The woman was driving in the Toney community early Sunday morning when she pulled into Youngs Farm Tractors to turn around. Her car was struck by gunfire that shattered glass in her vehicle but missed her.
A man staying at the tractor store — Bryan Steven Powell, 27, of 25761 Alabama 251, Toney — is accused of firing his 9 mm pistol into her vehicle after she pulled off Jordan Young Way into the dealership, said Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
According to Young, Powell may have thought someone was trying to steal a tractor or was engaged in some other kind of suspicious activity. Young said the motorist was simply trying to turn around in the parking lot.
Limestone County Sheriff's Investigator Anthony Bruno arrested Powell Sunday on a charge of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, a Class C felony punishable by 1 to 10 years in state prison, court records show. The warrant was filed Monday morning in Limestone County District Court.
Later Monday, Bruno obtained another warrant upgrading Powell's charge to attempted murder, a Class A felony punishable upon conviction by 10 years to life in prison. Powell had not yet been arrested on the upgraded charge Monday afternoon, Young said.
Powell could not be reached by phone for comment Monday. Court records showed no lawyer had been appointed for Powell or retained by him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.