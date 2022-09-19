Retrieved text conversations from victim Mary Sisk’s cellphone have led to Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise declaring a mistrial Monday in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk.
Sisk was just 14 when he was accused of shooting his father, John Sisk, 38; his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; his brother, Grayson “Kane” Sisk, 6; his sister, Aurora Sisk, 4; and his infant brother, Colson Sisk, 6 months, each in the head as they were sleeping on Sept. 2, 2019, in their Ridge Road, Elkmont, home.
At issue, since the opening of testimony on Sept. 13, was the absence of John and Mary’s cellphones, which Limestone County authorities had turned over to the FBI three days after the killings. Defense attorneys Michael Sizemore and Shay Golden had motioned for a mistrial then, contending that the transcripts of the phones’ texts could have helped them in preparing Mason’s defense.
Wise, at that time, said he would “take the motion under advisement” and if the evidence on the phones contained exculpatory evidence, he would then make his decision.
At the opening of Monday’s session, before the jury was called in, once again Sizemore and Golden introduced the motion for mistrial. Sizemore said he was informed Friday night that the FBI had broken through the opening code on Mary Sisk’s cellphone on Wednesday night and he received the transcripts over the weekend.
While Sizemore, Golden, and District Attorney Brian Jones and his staff, conferred quietly before Wise’s bench, Sizemore was heard to say that Mary’s iPhone was found to contained some 1,000 “chat streams” covering 183 pages between her and her stepson, beginning on Nov. 3, 2018, and ending on July 19, 2019. The last message between the mother and stepson possibly ended when Mary took Mason’s phone away from him for some unnamed infraction.
“The conversations were loving and respectful,” said Sizemore. “That is exculpatory evidence in the case of murder. We renew our motion in favor of mistrial.”
He said the state had the phones for three years and “someone could have testified about getting into the phone.”
Wise then called a break for him, the DA’s staff and defense to review the phone transcript. Once back in session, Assistant District Attorney Bill Lisenby said there was what he considered “culpatory but not exculpatory,” evidence on the texts.
Wise called the jury back.
“There was an issue we discussed outside of the jury concerning Mary Sisk’s phone, which has been with the FBI for three years,” said Wise. “Apparently, last week there was retrieved a large amount of information that is now able to be viewed. In a practical matter, the defense has not had time to prepare its case. The court has no choice but to declare a mistrial. I apologize for what I have to do. We will now take up pretrial issues.”
After the trial closed, The News Courier asked the district attorney if the new phone evidence would have to be presented to a grand jury.
“No, the judge will set a new trial date and we will retry this case,” said DA Jones.
Jones said why it took the FBI so long to access the opening code for Mary Sisk’s phone after having been in their possession for three years.
“It can take anywhere from two hours to 26 years to break a code,” said Jones. “We ran the numbers, and the computer could come up with 236 million different combinations.”
Jones said that he will contact the FBI to return John Sisk’s cellphone to the DA. Sheriff’s Department computer forensics expert Johnny Morell will then continue working on retrieving relevant information before the retrial.
