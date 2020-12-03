The winter holidays mark the season of giving, and a collection of local groups are working to give back to the community by helping to fight against food insecurity.
Refuge Church, in partnership with Tennessee organization One Generation Away, will host a food distribution event beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Athens Middle School, rain or shine.
According to Shelli Waggoner, who works with Refuge Church on events like this one, One Generation Away is expected to provide between 40,000 and 45,000 pounds of food to be distributed. The event is expected to last until about 11 a.m.
She said COVID-19 has forced a change in the food distribution setup. While people are usually invited to pick out what they would like while in line, this time people are asked to stay in their vehicles while a prepackage cart of food will be placed in their trunks. The groups ask that recipients make sure there is room in their trunks and trunks are open before receiving the items.
“We have done events like this four or five times now, and they have been so successful,” Waggoner said. “This year has been hard on so many people for so many different reasons, and although COVID has changed how a lot of our daily lives look, the need in our community still exists. I am so thankful to live and work in a community like Athens and Limestone County.”
According to One Generation Away's website, the group distributes healthy foods to families throughout Middle Tennessee and beyond that currently do not have access to fresh, healthy food sources due to economic and physical barriers. The food provided by the group is “rescued” seven days a week from local grocery stores and restaurants such as Whole Foods, Costco, GFS, Publix, Outback Steakhouse, Aldi and others.
The event is in need of volunteers. Anyone wishing to help with the food distribution is asked to arrive at AMS by 8 a.m., park on the south side of the school and dress appropriately for the weather. Masks will be required at the event. Waggoner said events like this one are successful because of people who are willing to volunteer and work.
