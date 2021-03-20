A Saturday morning fire resulted in the loss of a mobile home in Limestone County.
According to Chris Teeples, assistant chief for Piney Chapel Fire and Rescue, his department responded to the fire Saturday morning in the 20000 block of Holt Road.
He said there were two occupants, but they had both been removed and had left the scene before his department arrived, so he was unsure if they had been transported to a medical facility.
“We were about 300 yards off the road on a single drive, so we had to shuttle water from Holt Road,” Teeples said.
Oak Grove, Elkmont and Ardmore volunteer fire departments assisted Piney Chapel with the blaze, Teeples said.
He said though the mobile home was a complete loss, the departments were able to stop the fire from spreading to another nearby home, and he said the American Red Cross was on the scene offering aid before his department left.
“It was a pretty hectic fire,” Teeples said.
