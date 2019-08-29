Cedar Hill Elementary and Ardmore High schools were placed on modified lockdown this morning after a domestic shooting near Cedar Hill.
Superintendent Tom Sisk said the schools were placed on modified lockdown as a precaution after a shooting in the 29000 block of Gatlin Road in Ardmore. Sisk said students and teachers heard the gunshots around 7:30 a.m., but the lockdown was lifted once officials secured the scene.
Capt. Lance Royals of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still ongoing, but investigators believe it was a domestic dispute that resulted in a superficial, non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one person.
Royals said investigators were trying to get more information about the dispute. He did not believe the incident posed any danger to the school or residents in the area. Sisk agreed.
"We don't believe at any time the school was in danger or threatened," the superintendent said.
Sisk said the modified lockdown was a precaution taken "in an abundance of care." He said any parents who wished to check their students out of school would have the check-outs excused.
