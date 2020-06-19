An Athens woman was arrested for exposing her child to methamphetamine while pregnant, more than six months after she gave birth to the child, records show.
Amber Leane Wallace, 35, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of chemical endangerment of a child. According to the Limestone County Circuit Court Clerk's office, records show the child was born in November 2019, and the child's first stool, or meconium, was sent for testing.
Test results were reported in December 2019 as positive for methamphetamine. However, Limestone County Sheriff's Spokesperson Stephen Young said an issue with the initial warrant led to it being recalled, and nearly six months went by before investigators were able to not only get another warrant but locate Wallace to arrest her.
Wallace was released Tuesday from the Limestone County Jail on $5,000 bond.
