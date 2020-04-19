A Decatur woman accused of ramming her partner's SUV while their children were in her car is facing multiple charges in Limestone County, an official said.
Hannah Shabre Massey, 22, of 1219 Seton Ave. SE, was arrested Wednesday on charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal mischief and violation of a state board of health regulation.
Shortly before 8 p.m., Athens Police Lt. Charlie Clem saw two vehicles collide near the intersection of U.S. 72 and Hine Street in Athens, said Police Capt. Trevor Harris. The drivers, a man and a woman, left before Clem could get to the scene, Harris said.
A few minutes later, Athens Police Officer Mac McWhorter stopped the two motorists on Levert Street, and police determined the two drivers were in a relationship.
The male driver told police the female driver, Hannah Massey, intentionally struck his SUV several times. Police determined the couple's young children were in her vehicle at the time. Massey was arrested at the scene, booked at the Police Department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail.
