A mother charged with reckless murder in the death of her 13-month-old son now faces additional charges related to the crime.
Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, is accused of leaving her child in a locked vehicle from between 9 and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, to around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Case was charged with reckless murder after the infant was found and taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
However, the Limestone County District Attorney's office sought to present alternative theories for the crime, according to D.A. Brian Jones. Case now also faces charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse.
"We wanted to give the grand jury more to think about," Jones said.
Alabama Criminal Code defines reckless murder as showing extreme indifference to human life and recklessly engaging in conduct that "creates a grave risk of death ... and thereby causes the death of another person."
Felony murder is defined as murder that occurs while a person is committing a separate felony. In this case, that other felony is aggravated child abuse. Alabama Code says a responsible person — in this case, the child's mother — who willfully maltreats a child under 18 is guilty of a Class C felony.
If the child is less than 6 years old, it's a Class A felony.
Jones said leaving an infant unattended in a car seat, thus resulting in harm to the child, qualifies as aggravated child abuse. He plans to present both theories to the grand jury, who will then decide on which, if any, charge to indict Case.
The case against Case
Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigators allege Case left her home on East Limestone Road with her infant son buckled into a front-facing car seat that was not strapped to the vehicle. Investigators believe she then traveled with the child to dumpster dive in Limestone and Madison counties. When she returned to her home around 5:40 a.m. the next morning, Case went inside and fell asleep while her child remained in the vehicle outside.
Hours later, the child's grandmother arrived and asked about the child. When they found the infant outside, Case tried to cool the infant down in the shower before agreeing to seek emergency medical assistance.
Case, the infant and the grandmother got in a vehicle and met with first responders on U.S. 31. The infant was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital and pronounced dead. Case was arrested shortly after and has remained in the Limestone County Jail since.
Bail is set at $250,000.
