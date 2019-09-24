An Athens woman is facing a charge of chemical abuse of a child after she and her three children tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, an official said.
Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, told The News Courier on Monday that Ashley Nicole Moudy, 30, of 24000 block Bain Road, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging her with the crime.
Young said the charge stemmed from a July 10 complaint by the Limestone County Department of Human Resources claiming Moudy and her three children failed a random drug test.
Young did not have any information about the ages of the children involved.
Moudy was released from the Limestone County Jail after posting bail.
Investigator Jamie King made the case and Deputy Justin Bommarito served the warrant, records show.
