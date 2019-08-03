MONTGOMERY (AP) — One of the world's largest plastic packaging companies says it's closing one of its two Alabama plants.
WSFA-TV reports Berry Global says the plants, known as Plant 1 and Plant 2, are in Montgomery. Officials say the pending closure will affect Plant 2 and about 60 of its 235 employees will lose their jobs.
The Evansville, Indiana-based company is blaming the closure on declining sales of plastic food bags.
The final day of operations will be Sept. 27.
The company filed a federal WARN Act notification with the Alabama Department of Commerce on July 24. The act requires a 60-day notice before significant layoffs or plant closures.
Company spokeswoman Eva Schmitz says they will help affected employees identify new opportunities in Montgomery and at other Berry Global locations.
