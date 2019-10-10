A $1.4 million project should make the intersection of Mooresville Road and U.S. 72 safer for residents and improve access to new industries coming to Limestone County.
Officials announced this week the project had been awarded money as part of a second Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program initiative. The ATRIP committee received more than 121 applications, but only 28 projects — including Limestone's — were awarded.
The committee had $148 million in ATRIP funds to award, according to a press release from the Limestone County Commission.
The money will be used to add left turn lanes from Mooresville Road to U.S. 72 in both eastbound and westbound directions. The intersection will also receive a new traffic light with left turn signals.
The current layout of the intersection and signal phasing requires left and thru traffic to stack in the same lane and wait on a split signal phase before proceeding through the intersection. This causes traffic to queue to a point that vehicles must wait through multiple signal cycles before clearing the intersection.
“With the awarding of this project, this will alleviate many of these pressures and allow for continued residential and commercial growth,” said Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey.
The intersection is in one of the fastest-growing areas in unincorporated Limestone County. There are currently approximately 1,600 residential lots in various stages of development within a two-mile radius.
The intersection is also within three miles of the planned intersection of Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road and within 5 ½ miles of the future Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A plant.
Because of the growth, officials said traffic counts and delays at this intersection will continue to increase.
District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner said the intersection has always posed problems for drivers in terms of efficiency and safety. Two weeks ago, he said a truck hit a pole at the intersection and damaged both it and the traffic signal. He said without the continued industrial development in southern Limestone County, the improvement project may not have been considered by the ATRIP committee.
“When those plants come online, we expect Mooresville Road will be a route they travel from Ardmore and up into Tennessee,” he said. “There's definitely an economic development benefit (to the intersection improvement).”
Chairman Collin Daly echoed Turner's thoughts about future traffic increases and said the project should improve efficiency.
“The Commission would like to thank Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation for this award and for their continued support of Limestone County,” he said.
