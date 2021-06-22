TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Tuscaloosa say they're investigating an early-morning shooting at a motel.
Two people were wounded around dawn Tuesday at a Motel 6 on McFarland Boulevard East, The Tuscaloosa News reported.
Two men were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, Tuscaloosa police said.
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.
Few other details were immediately available.
