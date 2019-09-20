The 26th annual motorcycle ride commemorating the Trail of Tears is set to arrive in Limestone County at approximately noon Saturday.
The ride, held each year on the third Saturday of September, will begin lining up at 7 a.m. on Alabama Avenue in downtown Bridgeport. Rain or shine, riders are scheduled to depart at 8 a.m. and make their way along U.S. 72 to Interstate 565 in Huntsville.
Redstone Harley-Davidson at 15100 Alabama 20, Madison, will again serve as the official lunch stop, with vendors, food trucks, live music, cold drinks and prizes being advertised on al-tn-trailoftears.net, the official website for the commemorative ride. Riders are encouraged to get gas before arriving for lunch.
The ride is scheduled to begin again at noon and continue north on Mooresville Road to U.S. 72, then east through Athens on the way to the ride's end in Waterloo. Visit al-tn-trailoftears.net/rideschedule.php for a map of the official route.
There is no registration or fee required to participate. Participants and supporters can visit store.al-tn-trailoftears.net for official merchandise, including a pin honoring both this year's ride and the Alabama bicentennial.
