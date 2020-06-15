A motorist struck a pedestrian on Elk River Mills Road near the intersection of Alabama 99, according to a post by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office on social media.
According to LCSO, the motorist left the scene after striking the pedestrian.
The victim has been transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
Deputies were reportedly with the motorist at a separate location.
“(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) troopers are on scene and will be working the case,” said LCSO in another post.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
