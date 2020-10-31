The decision to remove a Confederate statue in Madison County last week has sparked discussion around a movement to do the same in Limestone County.
Previous calls to move the statue in Athens, which has stood on the northeast corner of the Limestone County Courthouse grounds since the early 1900s, have thus far been unsuccessful. Residents on both sides of the issue spoke before the Limestone County Commission in June, but no vote was taken, and the statue remains in place today.
However, supporters for the statue's removal say it's time to have another conversation about the monument, particularly now that neighboring Madison County has moved the statue on its courthouse grounds in Huntsville.
"Now that Huntsville has decided to relocate theirs, it does start that conversation again," said Madeline Burkhardt, an Athens High graduate who helped organize a gofundme to cover fines associated with the statue's removal. "They didn't wait on the state law to change. ... Limestone County doesn't need to be the last one on this. That's not a good look for the city or the county."
A state law, called the Memorial Preservation Act, protects monuments older than 40 years by allowing the state to fine $25,000 if they are removed. Burkhardt and others raised more than $12,000 to help cover the fine if Limestone County decided to move the statue, and she reiterated Tuesday that moving the statue, not destroying it, was their goal.
"I don't want it destroyed. I don't," Burkhardt, who works as a museum curator, said. "I want it relocated where it can be properly preserved in a better context."
When speaking to the commission in June, she noted a crack in the statue's base, a lack of educational plaque explaining the statue's relevance and that a tree had nearly fallen on the statue just a few months prior.
"We're not trying to erase history at all," she told commissioners. "We're trying to save it."
A regional group, however, is making the case for Confederate monuments to stay in place, citing their historical significance.
Heritage Protection of North Alabama (HPNA) member Gilbert White, a resident of Madison County, said the group is a grassroots movement and amalgamation of people from different walks of life. White said the group is active in Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison and Marshall counties and has a core group of 17 people who are members of leadership.
“We came together earlier this year after we saw what is happening in regards to our heritage and our Southern culture,” White said. The members meet with government officials, he added, to share their research on the Civil War and those who fought in it.
“Everyone has an opinion,” White said. “We try to get away from opinions and go to the truth with the facts. The reason the men fought is well documented. We can read their letters. We can read what government leaders said at the time.”
HPNA contends most Confederate soldiers fought because their home territory was being invaded, and towns like Guntersville and Whitesburg in Alabama were burned.
“Many volunteered to serve because they were being invaded,” White said. “When your friend's home in Guntersville is burned, it becomes personal to you. If you ask the Confederate soldiers why they were fighting, they said in their letters they were fighting to protect their community.”
The statues, he said, were a way to honor the friends and family members who didn’t make it home.
“They come together as a community, and in the case of the Madison County monument, they donated pennies and nickels and dimes to put up a monument to honor their family,” said White. “To honor the veterans was why the monument was put up.”
HPNA said it filed an emergency restraining order to prevent the monument in Huntsville from being moved, saying the Madison County monument “is not affected by the '90 day rule' frequently cited by Commissioner (Dale) Strong and others, including the press. The law is clear, only monuments between 20-40 years old are eligible (for someone) to file a request for waiver. Madison County’s monument is 115 years old.”
They said moving the monument — including fines if it’s determined the move was illegal — cost taxpayers $58,000.
Moving the monument, though, has motivated other local groups. Wilbert Woodruff, president of the Limestone County NAACP, said the organization has been inspired by Huntsville's recent decision and plans to take an even more active role in supporting the relocation of Limestone County's Confederate monument.
"Lots of people have stood on the wrong side of history, and it's time to stop hiding behind legalities," Woodruff said. "At some point, as people of our community and people who are voted in and sworn to serve our community as community leaders, it's time to take a stand."
Woodruff said the organization had already reached out to Commission Chairman Collin Daly to discuss options and offer their assistance in getting the Limestone monument moved.
"It's time for it go," Woodruff told The News Courier. "I'm glad the people around us are taking progressive steps. ... Everyone can see this is a big, divisive issue within our communities, and it's time for us to move them in an effort to move forward."
Rod Huffman, a longtime Limestone County resident and veteran, said his preference is that statues depicting members of the Confederacy not come down.
“I feel strongly they represent exactly what the people who put them up intended them to represent, which was to honor their fathers, brothers and uncles who suffered during the war between the states to protect their community,” he said. “They happened to do this as members of the Confederate States Army. CSA appears on the statues, but what else would they have put on there? They would put Alabama, certainly, but Alabama was a member of the Confederacy.”
The Limestone County monument features a note that it is for the "Confederate Soldiers of Limestone County," erected by their survivors. A poem on one side of the monument reads, "The knightliest of the knightly race, who since the days of old, have kept the lamps of chivalry, alight in hearts of gold." Another side reads, "Ennobled by triumph, exalted by defeat."
It is the second statue placed on the courthouse grounds in memory of fallen Confederate soldiers. The first statue featured a soldier with his head tilted downward, which many at the time said reminded them too much of the Confederate's recent defeat.
That statue was moved to the city cemetery, where its lowered gaze could illustrate grief instead. A new statue was ordered, and it remains today on the northeast corner of the courthouse lawn, this time with its head held high.
