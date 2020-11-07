It's been 18 years almost to the day since the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives opened in Limestone County, and now the museum could be only a few months away from operating in its biggest venue yet.
The museum hosted a press conference Friday to provide an update on the ongoing move from their current spot on Pryor Street in Athens to the former Limestone County Event Center on the other side of the parking lot. Jerry Crabtree, president of the museum's board of directors, said the museum has not just grown in size but popularity, taking what started off as two small rooms on the southern end of a building in November 2002 and becoming the top tourist attraction in the county.
"We are here at this point today because of so many people helping us get to this point," he said, thanking everyone from the volunteers who operate the free museum six days a week to the local legislators and veterans who have supported them along the way.
Sen. Tom Butler, R-Madison, said over the last two years, Limestone County's legislative delegation have worked to provide $650,000 to help fund the expansion project.
"When we get through, it's going to be something that the entire state of Alabama is going to be proud of," Butler said.
Michael Barnes, project manager for The Highland Group, which is leading construction with support from Martin & Cobey, said The Highland Group is "very proud to be a part of this project.
"The chance to showcase our local heroes is an absolute honor," he said, complimenting the construction team and telling those in attendance at the conference that construction could be completed sometime in January.
According to museum director Sandy Thompson, the finished layout of the museum's new location will give visitors a chance to experience a chronological tour through history. Being in the larger space allows for them to bring out for display many of the items currently in storage due to space limitations in their current space.
"We won't put everything out because we'll want to rotate some things, and we have duplicates of some stuff," Thompson said, "... but we'll put a lot more out."
There will also be a large space available for meetings and gatherings at the front of the center. Thompson said the area will be rentable and can hold up to 300 people.
Limestone County District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said when the museum first opened, it was meant to be a place where veterans could meet and swap stories. Sammet said he knows the building is going to be one of the best tourist attractions in North Alabama, something Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks also touched on in his remarks.
"It's something that's extremely important to us," Marks said. He thanked those involved with the project for "what all of you do to make this a special occasion and a special place that veterans throughout the state of Alabama and this country will visit."
