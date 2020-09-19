Mozza pizza buffet
The News Courier/J.R. Tidwell

Mozza Pizza in Athens reopened its dining room for customers Sept. 9. The reopening of the dining room means the return of the pizza buffet, which lasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at lunch and from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner Wednesdays through Mondays. Mozza Pizza is closed on Tuesdays. Manager Milson Perez said he has seen a big difference in the number of customers coming in since reopening the dining room. The restaurant has some tables marked off in order to maintain social distancing between customers. Mozza Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you