The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area is accepting applications for community grants through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
Grant awards from $1,000 to $7,500 are available for heritage-focused projects in MSNHA's six counties — Limestone, Morgan, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin and Lawrence. To be eligible, proposed projects must focus on assessment, preservation activities, interpretation, archiving or workshops and training sessions, and be connected to one of the MSNHA's themes of music, Native American culture or the Tennessee River.
Grant awards are reimbursable — grantees pay their approved expenses, and MSNHA reimburses them, pending documentation approval. Grantees must match their grant awards 1:1 with approved volunteer hours and/or approved additional expenses not covered by federal funds.
Visit msnha.una.edu/resources-2/community-grants-program/ for guidelines, applications and instructions. Applicants may send an application draft for review before Sept. 15.
"MSNHA is a partnership program of the National Park Service, and our grants initiative is one of the main ways we work with community groups to help preserve, protect and promote Northwest Alabama's cultural heritage," MSNHA Director Carrie Crawford said. "Our mission is to work with communities to tell stories about our area's history and to offer opportunities for learning about and appreciating our area's cultural and natural resources."
Visit msnha.una.edu or email msnha@una.edu for details.
