The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area has $60,000 in federal money available as grant awards for planning historic preservation and recreational projects in its six counties: Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan.
Public and private nonprofit agencies within the MSNHA or representing projects located within the MSNHA are eligible to apply. Proposals and a nonrefundable $250 application fee are due 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6.
“We are very excited to have $60,000 in federal grant funds available for preservation and recreational planning grants, with a maximum award of $20,000 per project,” said MSNHA director Carrie Barske Crawford. “While there is a quick turn-around for project completion with this grant round, we know that these funds can be put to good use in our six counties. Applicants may be cities, counties or nonprofit entities. We can’t wait to see what projects you come up with.”
Project examples are historic preservation — developing city/county preservation plans, surveying for potential historic districts and updating National Register of Historic Places historic districts, surveying historic cemeteries and submitting Alabama Historic Cemetery nomination forms to the Alabama Historical Commission; and recreational — designing interpretive panels for parks, developing a master plan for community recreational opportunities and creating construction documents for a public recreational site, park or trail.
Funding requests cannot exceed $20,000 and must include a match of at least equal value from cash sources. Contracts will be signed at the end of January and projects must be completed and invoiced to MSNHA by Aug. 1, said Emily Rhodes, MSNHA grants coordinator. Awards will be made as reimbursable grants.
Proposals must include applicant name and contact information, description of the applicant organization, project description, project budget showing 1:1 match, commitment letter or resolution signed by mayor or executive officer and project timeline as well as descriptions of site control and properties to be affected in sufficient detail to determine ownership, property control and potential impact of scope of work, Rhodes said. Email as a single-attachment PDF or Word document to ebrhodes@una.edu with “MSNHA Subaward” in the subject line and the applicant’s name in the attachment title. Checks for application fees may be mailed to the MSNHA.
Projects will be evaluated on their connection to the MSNHA management plan, feasibility and community impact, Rhodes added. Applicants are encouraged to contact MSNHA prior to proposing activities with any potential environmental impacts.
Email Rhodes at for details.
