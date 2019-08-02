Ongoing infrastructure improvements around the future Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant received a $4.1 million grant this week from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the funds would be awarded to the city of Huntsville for the construction of a grade-separated bridge over a Norfolk Southern rail line along Greenbrier Parkway.
“President Trump has stressed the importance of U.S. manufacturing since day one and has repeatedly emphasized the importance of the U.S. auto industry,” Ross said. “This bridge will help provide Huntsville’s thriving auto manufacturing industry with the critical infrastructure needed to ensure its future success.”
It's the second planned bridge over a Norfolk Southern line. A press release about the grant said the project should accommodate increased commercial vehicle traffic near the $1.6 billion plant. In June, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded an $8 million grant to build a separate grade separation bridge over a line on Old Highway 20.
Both bridges are part of a significant widening project of Old Highway 20 to County Line Road. According to the city of Huntsville, Phase 1 will span from Greenbrier Parkway to just east of Greenbrier Road. Phase 2 will span from Segars Road to County Line Road, while Phase 3 will complete the middle section from east of Greenbrier Road to Segars Road.
The total project cost is estimated at $12-14 million.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle credited U.S. Sens. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, and Doug Jones, D-Alabama, for their assistance in securing the $4.1 million Department of Commerce grant.
“We are grateful to all our partners who worked to provide the necessary resources to support this major economic development project that is generating thousands of jobs for the Tennessee Valley,” Battle said.
This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments. EDA funds TARCOG to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.
Visit https://bit.ly/2K8oKEx for more on Huntsville's infrastructure plans near the MTM plant.
