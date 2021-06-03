Mazda Toyota Manufacturing has announced the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross will be making its U.S. debut as the first vehicle produced at the Limestone County facility.
The MTM joint venture partnership is a first of its own between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation, and MTM officials aim to hire more than 2,000 new employees as it prepares for producing the Corolla Cross and a still-to-be-announced Mazda vehicle this year, according to a release from the company.
"We are excited to manufacture the all-new Corolla Cross, and I'm proud of our team members' tremendous work in preparation for the start of production," said Mark Brazeal, vice president of administration. "... I look forward to completing our MTM family so we can build high-quality vehicles for our customers, just like we built this plant from the ground up."
MTM aims to reach a workforce of up to 4,000 by the time production is in full operation, which the release said will be sometime next year. The plant could produce 300,000 vehicles a year between the two nameplates, the release said.
The 2022 Corolla Cross will be based on the existing Corolla sedan, according to Toyota. The company described the new Corolla Cross as a "compact crossover" and SUV with an interior that "shares many similarities with its sedan and hatchback siblings."
"Mazda Toyota Manufacturing has forever changed the future of our county," said Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission. "We are excited to see the unveiling of the all-new Corolla Cross."
Visit findabetterjob.com/MazdaToyota to apply for a position at the production plant or toyota.com to learn more about the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.