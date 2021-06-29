A support company for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Limestone County is purchasing land in Athens in order to build a new logistics center.
The Athens City Council unanimously approved the purchase of 12.65 acres of land for $250,000 by KC Logistics in the Breeding Industrial Park on Durham Drive.
According to Mayor Ronnie Marks, the company plans to invest more than $12 million and hire an estimated 100 employees as part of the new project.
He said KC Logistics will transport seats from TBAKI in Athens to Mazda Toyota Manufacturing. The company, founded in 1986, has locations in multiple states.
“Mazda Toyota’s decision to locate in Limestone County has led to another exciting investment in Athens,” Marks said. “This project with KC Logistics supports our local economy, including supplier TBAKI, and provides jobs in our community. I appreciate our City staff, City Council and Limestone County Economic Development Association working together to make this project happen.”
KC Logistics CFO Joseph Smith said in a letter to Marks that the company will hire drivers, mechanics and technical support staff.
“Our business with Toyota is expected to ramp up beginning in September 2021,” Smith said in a release.
Marks said KC Logistics has asked to set up temporary office space in order to speed up the process and begin hiring. He said the land sale was added to the agenda at Monday's meeting in order to help move things along.
“It's a great new project, and it's my understanding they are ready to roll,” Marks said.
Monday's agenda was one of the longest in recent history, and The News Courier will have more coverage of the meeting throughout the week.
