Those who plan to participate in what may be Limestone County's filthiest fundraiser should act soon as registration for the annual mud volleyball tournament ends Wednesday.
Proceeds from the event, hosted by the County for a Cure Relay for Life team, benefit the American Cancer Society. The tournament is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Swan Creek Park on U.S. 31 in Athens.
Registration for the tournament will end Wednesday. All teams must have a minimum of eight players with two females on the court during play. The cost is $20 per player.
Those who register by the end of the day today will receive a free T-shirt.
The winning team will take home prize money and the golden pig trophy.
Morell Engineering is the premiere sponsor of this year's tournament. Jamie Cooper of Cooper & Company will kick off the festivities. County for a Cure Team Captain Michelle Williamson said radio personalities from Cumulus Broadcasting would also be at the event.
“We are honored to continue the tournament that was originally formed by CASA almost three decades ago and look forward to playing in the mud with everyone,” she said. “The continued community support that our team has received to assist us in organizing this tournament is amazing.”
To register, visit https://bit.ly/MudVolleyball or register in person at the Limestone County Commission office, 310 E. Washington St., Athens. For more information, email Williamson at michelle.williamson@limestonecounty-al.gov.
