Hundreds of people played in the mud Saturday to raise funds for a much-needed cause.
The fourth Annual Mud Volleyball for a Cure tournament held at Swan Creek Park in Athens raised thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society.
County for a Cure, Limestone County's Relay for Life team, hosts the tournament every year drawing people from all over the North Alabama region.
The net winners were as follows:
• Morell Engineering Net 1 Winner: Team Soggy Bottom Crew
• Comfort Care Hospice Net 2 Winner: Team How I Set Your Mother
• Combined Public Communications Net 3 Winner: Team Chafin’ the Dream
• Open Door Logistics Net 4 Winner: Team Dirt Diggers
• Legacy Commissary Services Net 5 Winner: Team Mobley and Friends
• Friendship at Cambridge Net 6 Winner: Team Skid Marks
The overall champion for this year's tournament was the team 'How I Set Your Mother' from Jackson County, Alabama.
County for a Cure team captain Michelle Williamson wanted to thank all of the teams, sponsors, and spectators.
"It was a great day to be with our mud family to spike out cancer," Williamson said. "We are already looking forward to next year's tournament on July 16, 2022."
