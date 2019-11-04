A multiagency pursuit stopped a gray pickup truck Monday afternoon on Interstate 65, just north of the U.S. 72 exit, in Athens. According to a report from WAFF-48, the driver backed into a Decatur Police officer on a motorcycle at Newcomb Street and Alabama 20. The officer sustained a minor injury. The driver then fled the scene with Decatur officers and state troopers giving chase. The pursuit traveled north on U.S. 31, then east on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road before getting on I-65 northbound at exit 347. Shots were fired during the pursuit, according to dispatch reports. The name of the driver and charges had not been announced as of The News Courier's deadline.
