From Ardmore to the north and Mooresville to the south, with Athens and Elkmont in between, most candidates have qualified without opposition for the seat of their choice.
Mayors in Ardmore, Elkmont and Mooresville are unopposed, as are most of their town councils. In Athens, most of the city council is running unopposed, with two announcing their candidacy for Council District 4 and four filing statements of candidacy with the city clerk for the mayor's race.
Athens City Clerk Annette Barnes noted the statement of candidacy does not make someone an official candidate on the Athens ballot until she receives confirmation of documents filed with the State Ethics Commission and the probate judge's office. As of The News Courier's press deadline Wednesday, she said she had received confirmation for all but one — Mark Wilson, who filed a statement in the mayoral race.
Here are the candidates for Elkmont, Mooresville, Ardmore and Athens:
Mooresville
The only changes to Mooresville's lineup are the mayor and two of the town council positions. Current mayor Margaret-Anne Crumlish will step down to represent Place 3 on the town council, while the current Place 3 representative, Nikki Sprader, will become mayor. Sprader's husband, Mike Sprader, has also stepped down from the council, where he represented Place 2.
Chris Smith will be the only new person on the town council during the upcoming term, representing Place 2. Travis Henley, Leeann Barr and Rush Mitchell will continue representing Places 1, 4 and 5, respectively.
Each candidate was uncontested.
Elkmont
It's been a long run for Tracy Compton of Elkmont, and he has no plans for stopping in 2020. Compton said he joined the Elkmont Town Council in 1986, moving into the mayorship in the early 2000s. Running unopposed, he'll continue as mayor for the next four years.
Joining him on the council will be Chris Christopher, Ronald Christ Jr., Jack Gilbert, Jessie Hobbs III and Bernice Lockett. Compton told The News Courier he's glad to have the council back, because "we've got some things moving in a real positive way."
Ardmore
The mayor and four of the five spots on the Ardmore Town Council are unopposed this year. Mayor Billy Shannon will continue as the mayor for the two-county town.
Joining him for the next term are Melody Duffey in Place 2, Billy Ray Hall in Place 3, Ricky A. Mitchell in Place 4 and Leah Beth Faulk in Place 5. For Place 1, voters will get to choose between Dale Edwards and incumbent Mary S. Hobbs.
Athens
Wilson, Russell Johnson and Brian Terry are each vying for the mayor's seat, which has been held by incumbent Ronnie Marks since 2004. Meanwhile, Marcia Day and Dana Sims Henry have each announced their candidacy for Athens Council District 4.
The incumbents on the council — Chris Seibert, Harold Wales, Frank Travis and Wayne Harper — have each qualified for their respective districts and are running unopposed.
Important dates
• July 26 — Last day to establish residency to vote in the municipal general election;
• Aug. 10 —Last day to register to vote in the municipal general election;
• Aug. 20 — Last day to apply for a regular absentee ballot;
• Aug. 24 — Last day to apply for and submit an emergency absentee ballot or hand-deliver an absentee ballot. Mailed-in absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than this date and received by noon Aug. 25;
• Aug. 25 — Election day. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
• Oct. 6 — Runoff election day, if needed; and
• Nov. 2 — Newly elected municipal officials take office.
