Any given year is full is full of challenges, but election years add a whole new layer of difficulty, especially for the entities tasked with making sure they run smoothly.
Now add in the fact that the presidential and Alabama municipal election cycles occur during the same years, and it's easy to get confused or overwhelmed with it all. That was the Alabama League of Municipalities' argument when it petitioned for legislation to move the municipal cycle to a different timeframe from the presidential elections.
Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed Senate Bill 119 into law, moving 97% of state municipal elections back 12 months to separate them from the presidential election cycle. Eleven cities, including Huntsville, will not be affected by this new legislation.
According to the ALM, to avoid potential constitutional issues caused by shortening the terms of elected officials, people currently in office will have their current term extended by 12 months this one time.
For example, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, who won reelection in 2020, will remain mayor until 2025 instead of 2024. The same can be said of elected officials across most of Alabama.
“I am excited about the opportunity to serve,” Marks said. “I think there are a good many issues resolved by this bill, and I think the Secretary of State and Alabama League of Municipalities recognized this as an opportunity to clean up a lot of issues that have been there for years.”
Under the old system, there were six separate elections that could be held between March and November of designated years.
The presidential cycle has a primary in March, potential primary runoff in July and general election in November. This ran concurrent with municipal elections in August and potential runoffs in October.
The presidential election is partisan, while the municipal elections are nonpartisan, which can create another layer of difficulty, Marks said.
“It's exhausting,” he said. “It gets complicated for poll workers and everyone else. Taking the municipal elections off the presidential cycle is a good thing.”
SB119 was sponsored by Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Hill. There was little opposition from members of Congress to the bill in the form which was ultimately signed into law.
The original bill required probate judges to canvass elections, but that wording was removed.
As part of the new legislation, runoff times will be shortened from six weeks to four weeks and clerks must file a copy of each certificate of election with the Secretary of State and ALM.
Marks said he is happy to serve the remainder of his current term and is excited about the changes this new legislation creates, which he said he and the ALM believe are in the best interest of cities and towns throughout Alabama.
“Overall, it's good for everyone,” he said.
