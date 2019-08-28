This Feb. 22, 2008 file photo shows Donnie Fritts speaking with the press before the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Awards in Montgomery. Fritts, a Muscle Shoals songwriter, artist and actor who wrote songs like “We Had It All,” recorded by numerous artists including Waylon Jennings and Ray Charles, and a frequent collaborator with Kris Kristofferson, died, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. He was 76. His death was confirmed by his label, Single Lock Records.