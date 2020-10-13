The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 presidential election is Monday, and the Limestone County chapter of the NAACP and community partners are hosting a drive-thru event for anyone needing to register or update information ahead of the event.
Drive-thru registration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. There is no cost involved, and attendees are asked to wear masks.
According to Diane Steele, political action chair for the Limestone NAACP chapter, attendees will be able to register to vote, update voter information, re-register ex-felons to vote, assist with absentee voting and assist with Census intake.
“We have lots of voter registration drives,” Steele said. “We have them before every major election, including non-presidential ones. We don't normally have a drive-thru, but we are trying to do our work around COVID-19 so we can have as much safety as possible.”
Steele said this event with be the second drive-thru voter registration the group has had so far this year. She said the previous one was “very productive,” with the group helping around 60 people.
“We feel it is very important to hold events such as this,” Steele said. “We are inviting everybody to come out if you need any of these services. It does not matter who you are, and we are nonpartisan.”
“Our goal is to help the public become voter ready and also help make their voting experience as stress free as possible in the midst of the pandemic,” the group said in a release.
Visit sos.alabama.gov for more information on the election, to register to vote or update voter information.
