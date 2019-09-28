The theater at the new Athens High School is a beauty, but it would be even better with curtains, lights and proper audiovisual equipment.
When the new $60 million high school opened off U.S. 31 in January, it included the theater, but without the curtains, lights and new audiovisual equipment. Once this necessary equipment is added, the theater's price tag will be about $1 million, said Chief School Financial Officer Serena Owsley.
Unfortunately, the school system ran out of money building the school and therefore could not add these necessary finishing touches to the theater. But, officials haven't given up.
They are asking individuals, businesses or industries to consider sponsoring the amenities. In exchange, their name — or their company's name — would be posted prominently on the facility and on outdoor signage, said Jason Quick, fine arts director for city schools and administrator for the Athens performing arts center. The idea is to have one main sponsor, but if there were additional sponsors, school officials could devise ways to feature their names, he said.
Allowing businesses and others to name rooms, buildings or stadiums is a popular trend these days to try to offset the price of construction. Or, in the case of AHS, finish an amenity.
"We will look at different options and maybe have someone buy the naming rights to the facility," Quick said.
Officials may also consider other possibilities for sponsorship. For example, there may be opportunities to sponsor performing arts series at the theater.
Community theater
The theater won't just be for Athens High School.
"We are trying to develop the space as a community venue — a community asset," Quick said. "We are willing to offer it as an asset for various special events. We don't want it to be just the typical high school theater, more like a civic center."
Quick said it is important the sponsor and city schools are right for each other.
"We want to make sure it is the right partner for us," he said. "We can't have Budweiser as a sponsor (because it is a school)."
Sponsoring would be a good way for incoming businesses or industries to take part in the community.
"As growth comes this way, they may be looking for a way to be involved," Quick said.
For more information about sponsoring, contact Quick at jason.quick@acs-k12.org or 256-233-6613.
