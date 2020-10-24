An Athens man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation uncovered a "sexual relationship" between him and a juvenile, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Records show Malik Lamont Rhodes, 19, of 1700 block Townsend Street, is charged with one count second-degree rape (statutory rape). LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young said investigators learned Rhodes had been involved with a juvenile under the age of 16 during a narcotics-related investigation.
Rhodes was arrested and released on a $15,000 bond shortly after his arrest.
