A weeklong celebration kicks off Sunday, Sept. 13, at Limestone Lodge and Limestone Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Both facilities are celebrating National Assisted Living Week through Saturday, Sept. 19 with various daily activities planned for the senior residents.
Organizers said this year’s theme, “Caring is EssentiAL,” highlights the person-centered care provided by all assisted living workers on the front lines, battling COVID-19. Organizers said it is also an opportunity to express appreciation to the caregivers for protecting some of our most vulnerable populations in senior communities across the country.
“All of the caregivers at Limestone Manor have risen to the occasion during the past seven months of lockdown,” said Delois Bailey, administrator of Limestone Manor Assisted Living Community. “The kindness they’ve shown to residents at Limestone Manor is making a difference and we truly believe that 'Caring Is EssentiAL' when assisting the elderly.”
Bailey said the assisted living community would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the everyday heroes for sharing encouraging words, cleaning more frequently, serving special treats, inventing clever ways to social distance, arranging porch visits or family video calls and for stepping up to the challenge of protecting everyone in the close-knit community.
“We would like to thank each caregiver for the sacrifices they make, every day and especially during this difficult time,” she said. “Their service, dedication and commitment deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration.”
Bailey said due to the COVID-19 quarantine, all events will be held outside this year. The facilities will follow strict guidelines to keep residents safe, she said.
A “Grandparents Day” drive-by parade will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, and a LifeSouth blood drive take place 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Limestone Manor Assisted Living, 600 U.S. 31 South, Athens. Donors will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks plans to make a presentation of the front porch of Limestone Manor at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16. An event for caregivers will be held Friday, Sept. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.