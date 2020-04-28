Retired Athens police officer Ron Ultz is thankful for all the people who have agreed to donate their organs when they die.
Organ donation saved his own daughter in 2006 and gave her a good life beyond that.
Sara Ultz, the valedictorian at East Limestone High School in 1996, dedicated her life to helping others by becoming a registered nurse. Although she died March 29, she and millions of others would not have survived long without donated organs.
April is a month for everyone to learn about organ donation and consider becoming an organ donor.
During the Athens City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Ronnie Marks recognized April as National Donate Life Month in the city. According to the city's proclamation, 112,000 Americans, including 1,400 Alabamians, are on the national transplant waiting list. Every 10 minutes, another person is added to the list, and each day, 22 people die because the organs they need are not donated in time, according to the proclamation.
To address the health crisis, the city urges residents to learn about organ donation and register to donate organs, eyes and tissue through one of the following: the National Donate Life Registry, RegisterMe.org, LegacyofHope.org or your local office of the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles.
The need
For those needing more motivation to become a donor, here are some facts from Donate Life America:
• The largest football stadium in the United States could not hold the number of patients currently on the organ donation waiting list — a total of more than 113,000 people;
• 8,000 deaths occur each year in the U.S. because organs are not donated in time;
• 82% of patients waiting are in need of a kidney;
• 1 out of 3 deceased donors is over age 50; and
• One person's choice to be an organ donor can help up to 75 people.
Visit donatelife.net for more information.
— Ron Ultz will speak about his daughter's life, and her recent death, in the May edition of The News Courier's Limestone Life magazine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.