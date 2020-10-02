In this June 6, 2020, file photo, a demonstrator hugs a National Guard soldier during a protest in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. The National Guard has designated military police units in two states to serve as rapid reaction forces in order to be better prepared to respond quickly to civil unrest around the country, in the wake of the violent protests that rocked the nation’s capitol and several states this summer.