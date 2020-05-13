The annual Athens Police Memorial typically held in downtown Athens on the Thursday during National Police Week will be an online video this year. It honors the nine officers killed in the line of duty in Limestone County.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson he did not want some people to feel they should not attend or for any family member, officer or citizen to feel left out of the ceremony due to concerns about social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
So, the mayor’s office created a video that will post at 6 a.m. Thursday on both the City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations) Facebook page and YouTube at CityofAthensAla. The video includes a picture of each officer killed in the line of duty as well as information about the officer.
The News Courier will post a link to the video and more information Thursday morning.
