The annual Athens Police Memorial typically held in downtown Athens on Thursday during National Police Week will be an online video this year. It honors the nine officers killed in the line of duty in Limestone County.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson he did not want some people to feel they should not attend or for any family member, officer or citizen to feel left out of the ceremony due to concerns about social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The video can be found starting at 6 a.m. at https://youtu.be/85CTKb5W5Fc and includes a picture of each officer killed in the line of duty as well as information about the officer.
Six of the nine names on the county's End of Watch List were Athens police officers.
Two Athens officers died in automobile accidents, including an officer transporting blood to Athens-Limestone Hospital. Four of the Athens officers on the list were fatally shot by suspects.
“Those on our End of Watch List left their families to go to work, not knowing it would be their last day," Johnson said. "These in the line of duty deaths hurt their families, our departments and our community. May we always make time to remember their sacrifice to Athens and Limestone County.”
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
"It is vital this community honors those who lost their lives in the line of duty, and those who put their lives on the line each day,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. "Our community should never forget the sacrifice they made protecting us.”
In addition to the Athens officers, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department has one deputy and the Alabama State Troopers have two troopers on the county’s End of Watch List.
“Today and every day, it is extremely important to remember those officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to others,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “Their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
End of Watch for Limestone County
Athens Police Department
• Bedford F. Brackeen
End of Watch: March 24, 1941
Brackeen was sitting in a patrol car with his partner at the old bus stop at Clinton Street when a man approached their car and started an argument about a prior incident. The man pulled out a revolver and opened fire. Brackeen exited the car and exchanged shots. Brackeen was shot three times but still attempted to chase the suspect before collapsing. The suspect was arrested near Nashville and convicted of first-degree murder.
• Billy Daly
End of Watch: Dec. 22, 1964
Daly was on his police motorcycle when a vehicle struck him at U.S. 31 and Forrest Street. He had been with the department for two years.
• Lt. Benton McLemore
End of Watch: March 7, 1969
A suspect shot and killed McLemore after the officer responded to the suspect’s house to check on his welfare. The suspect was known to be mentally ill and shot McLemore with a shotgun after the officer knocked on the door. The suspect killed himself before capture.
• Dewey Wayne Dorsey Sr.
End of Watch: Feb. 11, 1989
Dorsey died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident while transporting blood to Athens-Limestone Hospital. The hospital treated and released Dorsey, but a blood clot developed and killed him.
• Sgt. Larry Wayne Russell and officer Tony Mims
End of Watch: Friday, Jan. 2, 2004
The men responded to a 911 call made by a man with a history of mental illness. The man opened fire as each officer pulled into the driveway, killing Mims first and Russell second. The bullets pierced their vehicles and bullet proof vests. The suspect died in prison.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Department
• Chief Deputy James Henry Eubank
End of Watch: Thursday, June 13, 1918
A suspect shot and killed Eubank while he searched a house for a weapon.
Troopers
• David E. Temple
End of Watch: Sept. 13, 1979
A man shot and killed Temple after the officer pulled up to him in Limestone County in an attempt to arrest him for a car lot robbery in Decatur. The man leaned out of his car and opened fire on Temple. The man then got out of the car and walked to where Temple lay on the ground and shot him several more times. The suspect fled the scene and led police on a chase through Madison. Police shot and killed him after he wounded another officer.
• Simmie L. Jeffries
End of Watch: Friday, Dec. 21, 1984
Jeffries died from an accident when his patrol car collided with a tractor trailer in Limestone County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.