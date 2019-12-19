The second man wanted in the Nov. 23 robbery at B&K Grocery in the Reid community has been arrested, an official said Thursday.
Jaterrius Tywon Burrell, 20, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of first-degree robbery, said Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
He remained jailed Thursday afternoon in the Limestone County Jail, records show. Bail is set at $200,000 cash, $100,000 for each count. The $100,000 cash bonds were set because Burrell struck the victim, adding an additional element of violence to the robbery, Young said. However, Burrell is ineligible for release on those charges because he has multiple alias warrants with Athens Police Department for failing to appear on previous charges, Young said.
Sheriff's investigators arrested Burrell at Bonnie Doone Apartments in Athens with help from the U.S. Marshals Office.
Investigators had already arrested the other suspect in the case, 25-year-old Matthew Alan Wright, who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle used in the robbery in the Reid community. He also remains in the Limestone County Jail on two counts of first-degree robbery. His bail is set at $100,000.
The case
Limestone County deputies and investigators responded to a robbery report at B&K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Investigators discovered the vehicle used was a 2000s model white Dodge Stratus with several stickers on the back glass and no tag. Investigators found the vehicle at Bonnie Doone Apartments. After reviewing security footage, investigators discovered Matthew Wright had removed the stickers from the vehicle. Investigators found the stickers on the ground next to the vehicle. Authorities determined Wright was the driver of the vehicle in the robbery and was hiding in Ardmore. With assistance from Ardmore police, deputies arrested Wright on Monday night. Investigators also identified the man in store security video with a gun as Burrell. He and Wright are neighbors at Bonnie Doone.
