After more than a year and a half of pleading with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to provide a second driver's license examiner in Limestone County, state Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens, announced Tuesday a second examiner is on the job.
“We now have two (examiners) five days a week,” he said. “I was hoping to get three because we can't do appointments until we have three examiners. At least with two people, they can get twice as much done and it should be a lot better.”
As Limestone County's population continues to boom, Crawford estimates there may be a need for a third examiner in the not-too-distant future. He explained if and when the need is apparent, he'll again approach ALEA about getting more help.
Crawford recommended those who need to obtain their gold star ID to make an appointment at either the Huntsville or Decatur ALEA offices. Beginning Oct. 1, Alabamians will be required to have a gold star on their driver's license if they plan to fly.
Last fall, Madison County announced it would expand hours to include Saturday, and ALEA announced Wednesday it had modified hours at its Decatur office to better serve residents. The Decatur's driver's license examining office is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
