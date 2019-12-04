If you're an Athens resident, the city's Public Works Department wants you to know your leaves will be collected even though workers are behind schedule.
Sanitation Director Earl Glaze said crews began the second round of collection Tuesday before lunch. He said collection had been running behind due to staffing issues, inclement weather and equipment problems.
“If your garbage is picked up on Tuesdays, we should get you sometime this week,” he said.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
• If garbage pickup is Wednesdays, leaf collection is the week of Dec. 9;
• If garbage pickup is Thursdays, leaf collect is week of Dec. 16; and
• If garbage pickup is Fridays, leaf collect is week of Dec. 30.
The schedule is subject to change depending on weather.
Residents are asked not to mix limbs or other debris with leaves or they will not be collected. Do not block traffic lanes or drainage inlets with leaves.
