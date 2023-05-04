Athens Utilities will open its new payment location on U.S. 72 on next Monday, May 8. All payments are to be made at this new location, according to Customer Accounts Manager Regina Rager.
In February, City Council passed a resolution to lease property at 1003 US Highway 72 East. Councilman Harold Wales and Councilman James Lucas voted no in the 3-2 split vote. Councilman Wayne Harper paused before finally voting yes on the resolution.
The city is leasing the building for around $7000 per month at $85,000 annually. The lease includes an annual increase of 2 percent. The lease is for five years and will be paid by the Utility Departments: electric, gas, water/wastewater, customer service with ratepayer funds.
It can be found at the corner lot of the shopping center where Firehouse Subs and Dollar Tree are located at the traffic light next to Walmart. Customers can walk-in to make payments or utilize the drive-thru bays.
The Jefferson Street location will remain open for customers who need new services or who need to change their address. At the city council meeting in February there was mention about a need for renovations to the building. There is no information at this time about plans for those.
The City Council in March approved the $800,000 purchase of approximately eight acres on South Jefferson Street in Athens to be the future home of Athens Utilities. The city intends to build a new facility for Athens Utilities’ customer service operations on the property.
