A new book from Hello Earth Press highlights Alabama's unique natural wonders for readers ages 9 to 12 and beyond. The debut book release is the first in the Wild 50 States series meant to inspire children to learn about and appreciate plants and animals in the wild.
Created by visual designer C. E. Moore and ecologist Brad Weigel, the authors focus on native species to Alabama like the red-bellied turtle, the endangered Alabama sturgeon, the endemic Cahaba Prairie Clover, and others.
In addition, the authors look at three places in Alabama chosen for their unique habitats: Little River Canyon National Preserve, Kathy Stiles Freeland Bibb County Glades Preserve, and Splinter Hill Bog. The book also explores wildlife across the state that highlights areas like the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta and a remarkable underwater cypress forest located off the Gulf Coast.
Alabama has over 3 million acres of wetlands and leads the United States in freshwater fish, mussels, snails, and crayfish.
“Alabama is a hotspot for biodiversity,” Moore said. “Its geographic location and access to extensive waterways make it a prime place to find distinctive life. There are a number of species here that you can't find anywhere else, and not many states can say that.”
With the publication of “The Wild Wonders of Alabama,” Moore hopes to share the entertaining and educational introduction to Alabama's wild places.
“While nature doesn't have borders, there is a sense of pride in the places we are from or where we choose to call home,” Moore said. “ I hope this book will spark the curiosity of young readers to learn more about the natural treasures found within their state."
The new 46-page book features more than 80 beautifully-crafted illustrations, informative graphics, and fun, engaging activities. It is available in paperback for $14.99 from Amazon at https://amzn.to/2IzjhZc and local independent bookstores at https://bit.ly/3j9hu9K through IndieBound.
About the authors
C. E. Moore has more than 20 years of experience in the visual arts working with the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian Institution, the AARP Foundation, and others. Brad Weigel has more than 15 years of experience working at conservation-based organizations in land and natural resource management, with expertise in native species management, invasive species control, ecological restoration, forest management, and prescribed fire management. They created The Wild 50 States, a media and blog initiative that seeks to inspire wonder for the natural world through educational content.
