The local business community is represented by more than just one building, but leaders with the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce say the group's new headquarters can be a valuable resource.
“The Chamber is here to support new and expanding business growth and support community development and quality of life for the citizens of Athens and Limestone County,” said Chamber President Jennifer Williamson. “There are certainly exciting things happening in our community right now.”
Chamber officials and a number of representatives cut the ribbon on the new building last month, though it opened last May. The Chamber's former building was moved from the lot at the corner of Beaty and Market streets to make room for the new structure.
Williamson said the new building offers “much-needed” additional office and meeting space, updated technology and resources and an opportunity to house other organizations in the community that “share the same mission and vision as the Chamber.”
One of those organizations leasing space in the new Chamber building is the Limestone County Economic Development Association, and there is additional space available for interested organizations.
Other features of the new building include two reception areas, eight offices, a business resource room, two workrooms, two small conference rooms, a large conference/meeting space and a courtyard.
“Since the official opening last year, in just a little over six months, the staff of the Chamber is already seeing the benefits of the new building,” Williamson said. “Several member organizations are utilizing the building, and the additional meeting space has allowed for the Chamber to host more events in-house.”
Williamson said the new building is the result of financial support from members and through sponsorship opportunities. Major sponsors included Steelcase, Asahi Kasei, Redstone Federal Credit Union and Alabama Farm Credit.
“The Chamber is proud of our new facility," she said. "We are proud that we’ve had the opportunity to invest in our community through the expansion and addition of the new Chamber building in downtown Athens. The improved facility allows the Chamber to better serve the business community, and the timing could not be better, as we are experiencing exceptional growth in Athens and Limestone County.”
Her sentiments were echoed by Chris Becker, chairman of the Chamber board. He said given the current and future growth projections, the new Chamber office will be on the front lines.
“It's fantastic to have a facility where both the Chamber and (LCEDA) are under one roof, so when new businesses and industries do come to the area, they can get services from both entities,” he said. “It's not possible to have a facility like this without those historically community-minded businesses and organizations contributing to a campaign like this. It's truly a community project.”
Jason Thomas, vice president and branch manager of Alabama Farm Credit, said he's been a supporter of the project from the very beginning.
“We just thought it was a good idea (to get involved),” he said of Alabama Farm Credit's support. “I think it will bring in a lot of people. It leaves a great impression it just improves our overall look to others in the community.”
