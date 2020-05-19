A man accused of killing his neighbor during an argument over a child's bike and his wife now face charges related to drugs found in their home, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Lee Stanley, 41, was arrested last week after the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Joey Sutton. LCSO investigators obtained a search warrant for Stanley's home on Mill Valley Drive after the shooting.
LCSO Spokesperson Stephen Young said investigators found marijuana and kratom during their search. They obtained arrest warrants for Stanley's wife, Christina Stanley, in connection to the drugs, but she avoided arrest until Tuesday afternoon.
Young said Madison Police Department assisted in the arrest. The couple have each been charged with one count drug trafficking, one count first-degree possession of marijuana and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.
Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues. Travis Stanley is charged with one count of capital murder because the fatal shooting occurred in front of Sutton's child, who was under the age of 14.
