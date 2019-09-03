The Alabama Legislature's successful efforts to raise gasoline taxes and restrict slower drivers from using the left lane of the interstate were two bills that received a lot of headlines this year, but another law that took effect Sunday cracks down on litterbugs.
Fines for littering will now be up to $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for a second offense. Those convicted may also be required to complete up to 100 hours of community service.
Lynne Hart, executive coordinator of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, has been on a mission to clean up litter around the city and county for years. Elected officials are also sounding the alarm, but the sight of discarded sacks, cups and other refuse can be seen at numerous locales.
Hart visited a site Friday on Roy Long Road in Athens where numerous items had been discarded. The police is involved in the case, Hart said, because identifying information was left at the scene.
She's very excited about changes in the law and hopes it will hit litterbugs where it hurts — their pocketbook.
“I am pleased that the State of Alabama is taking the crime of littering more seriously. I also know that you can raise the fine as high as you want; however, if offenders are not ticketed for littering, the situation will never change,” she said. “Making someone just clean up what they've dumped is not enough. People who already care about the environment don't need to be told not to litter."
The original bill, House Bill 500, was sponsored by State Rep. Margie Wilcox, R-Mobile. The final bill was delivered May 31 to Gov. Kay Ivey for signature.
Visit https://legiscan.com/AL/text/HB500/2019 to read the full text of the law.
