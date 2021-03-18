The new Athens branch of Listerhill Credit Union is looking to make an impact in the city before the branch even opens. Listerhill will be the presenting sponsor for this year's Athens Saturday Market season, which is set to return June 5.
The credit union will be opening a branch in Athens later this year on Bab Daly Road off U.S. 72.
“The market is the perfect partnership for Listerhill, as our philosophy of people helping people at the local level is a great match to their mission to support local agriculture and increase economic opportunities for farmers, small businesses and artisans,” said Brad Green, president and CEO of Listerhill.
The market will run from 8 a.m. to noon for 13 consecutive Saturdays at the pavilion on West Green Street.
According to Athens Main Street, which established the event, the Athens Saturday Market “provides a vibrant place to access healthy local foods and to see friends and neighbors. There is live music, plenty of parking and the state-certified farmers’ market is open to everyone.”
“Athens Main Street is thrilled to welcome Listerhill Credit Union to Limestone County,” Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said. “They have demonstrated their commitment to the community through the sponsorship of our Athens Saturday Farmers’ Market.”
According to Listerhill, the credit union is a nonprofit, member-owned financial institution founded by residents in The Shoals 69 years ago. Listerhill now has 94,000 members and almost $1 billion in assets.
