A change in campus location means a change in starting location for Athens High School's homecoming parade route.
The parade will still make its way around The Square in downtown Athens and eventually end up at Hometown Grocery on Jefferson Street, but it will start from the new Athens High campus on U.S. 31.
At 3 p.m., parade participants will march from the corner of Pryor Street and Golden Eagle Drive to Shaw Street, then south to Hobbs Street. The route will turn right and travel west along Hobbs Street to Jefferson Street, where they'll take a left toward The Square.
After that, it's left on Market Street, right on Marion Street, right again on Washington Street and a final left on Jefferson Street to take marchers to Hometown Grocery and Athens-Limestone Public Library.
Current students, former students, their families and anyone else who enjoys a parade are encouraged to show their support along the route. Athens City Schools students will be dismissed at the following times Friday:
• Athens High, 2 p.m.;
• All elementary schools, 2:15 p.m.;
• Athens Intermediate, 2:25 p.m.;
• Athens Middle, 2:30 p.m.; and
• Athens Renaissance, 2:30 p.m.
Visit https://www.acs-k12.org/homecoming for more information, including a list of dress-up days for students and other homecoming activities.
